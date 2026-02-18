Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 56.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,833,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,872,000 after acquiring an additional 660,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,058,000 after buying an additional 33,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,008,000 after acquiring an additional 103,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Primoris Services by 80.4% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 654,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,990,000 after acquiring an additional 291,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $129.00 price target on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $162.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 1.37. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 7,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $1,062,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,376. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 2,082 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $281,361.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,564.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides a wide range of specialty contracting services across North America. The company’s operations span pipe fabrication, pipeline construction, mechanical and electrical installations, civil and structural work, and maintenance services. Primoris serves clients in the energy, utility, transportation, water and wastewater, and industrial markets, delivering turnkey solutions from design and engineering through construction and operations support.

Within its two primary business segments—Pipeline & Facility and Civil & Utility—Primoris offers pipeline installation, compressor station construction, pump station projects, and above-ground facility work.

