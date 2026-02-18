Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,920 Shares of Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,920 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 968.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth $90,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of TPC stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.20 and a beta of 2.21. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, Director Peter Arkley bought 24,853 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,589,597.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 176,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,293,417.20. This represents a 16.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tutor Perini presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

