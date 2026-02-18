Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,892 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Millrose Properties were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Millrose Properties by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,173,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,991,000 after buying an additional 333,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Millrose Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,983,000 after acquiring an additional 44,506 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Millrose Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,790,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Millrose Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,258,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,892,000 after purchasing an additional 137,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its stake in Millrose Properties by 103.2% in the second quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 1,199,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 609,083 shares during the period.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MRP shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Millrose Properties in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Millrose Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Millrose Properties Price Performance

Shares of MRP opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. Millrose Properties’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

About Millrose Properties

(Free Report)

Millrose Properties Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, ownership and development of industrial and logistics properties. The company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for modern warehouse facilities driven by e-commerce, freight distribution and last-mile delivery requirements. Millrose structures its investments to generate stable, long-term rental income through diversified lease agreements with industrial and logistics operators.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing strategically located industrial assets, overseeing property management operations and executing targeted development or renovation projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.