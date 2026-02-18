Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.96 Million in Vox Royalty Corp. $VOXR

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 456,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vox Royalty during the second quarter worth about $1,672,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $873,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vox Royalty by 1.4% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,165,000 after buying an additional 169,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vox Royalty during the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOXR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vox Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vox Royalty in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vox Royalty Stock Performance

Vox Royalty stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Vox Royalty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $352.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 0.35.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. is a mining royalty and streaming company that acquires interest in precious and base metal projects around the world. By investing in royalty and metal stream agreements, the company provides non-dilutive financing to exploration and mining operators in exchange for a percentage of production revenue or metal offtake. This model allows Vox Royalty to build a steady cash-flow profile without the operational risks and capital expenditures associated with direct mine ownership.

Since its founding in 2018 and subsequent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, Vox Royalty has assembled a diversified portfolio of royalty and stream interests covering gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel and other battery metals.

