Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $4.01 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 145.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,452,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,317,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 10.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in RTX by 121.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RTX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,693,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,344,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $206.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.44.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RTX’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst lift and earnings momentum — Zacks highlights RTX as a top analyst pick after a quarterly beat and cites a solid backlog and cloud/AI tailwinds for peers, reinforcing buy-side interest. The Zacks Analyst Blog

Analyst lift and earnings momentum — Zacks highlights RTX as a top analyst pick after a quarterly beat and cites a solid backlog and cloud/AI tailwinds for peers, reinforcing buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Defense tech contract — Raytheon (an RTX business) won an Air Force Research Lab award to develop domestic production of thin‑film lithium niobate wafers, supporting secure comms and sensing supply chains and strengthening defense-related revenue visibility. Raytheon TFLN contract

Defense tech contract — Raytheon (an RTX business) won an Air Force Research Lab award to develop domestic production of thin‑film lithium niobate wafers, supporting secure comms and sensing supply chains and strengthening defense-related revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Product recognition in aerospace — Collins Aerospace (an RTX unit) was named a finalist for a Crystal Cabin Award for its SkyNook suite, a modest positive for commercial aerospace branding and product innovation. Collins Aerospace award

Product recognition in aerospace — Collins Aerospace (an RTX unit) was named a finalist for a Crystal Cabin Award for its SkyNook suite, a modest positive for commercial aerospace branding and product innovation. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support & price targets — Recent analyst upgrades and multiple buy/overweight ratings (median recent price target ~$211.50) are providing technical and sentiment support after the quarter. QuiverQuant analyst summary

Wall Street support & price targets — Recent analyst upgrades and multiple buy/overweight ratings (median recent price target ~$211.50) are providing technical and sentiment support after the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Many consumer “RTX” headlines refer to NVIDIA GPUs and retail PC deals, not RTX Corporation; these generate online noise but are not related to RTX’s aerospace & defense fundamentals. (Representative story) WePC GPU/PC deal

Many consumer “RTX” headlines refer to NVIDIA GPUs and retail PC deals, not RTX Corporation; these generate online noise but are not related to RTX’s aerospace & defense fundamentals. (Representative story) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and institutional rebalancing — Social and data summaries note multiple insider sales and large institutional reductions (e.g., UBS AM reported big share removals), which can pressure sentiment and create volatility despite strong fundamentals; supply‑chain timing concerns were also flagged. QuiverQuant insider/institutional activity

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

