Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $24.35 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,226 shares during the period. Matador Resources accounts for about 2.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Matador Resources worth $24,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,556,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 45.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,334,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,135,000 after buying an additional 1,045,396 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,194,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,100,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,459,000 after acquiring an additional 431,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 488.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after buying an additional 396,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MTDR. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Matador Resources from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.14. Matador Resources Company has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $59.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.96%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador’s core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

