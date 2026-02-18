Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 193,783 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 241.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth $33,665,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,884,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,330,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,101,000 after acquiring an additional 593,659 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,728,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,064,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,370,000 after acquiring an additional 481,642 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALKT opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ALKT. Zacks Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 8,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $166,360.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 221,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,415.34. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

