Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,002 Shares of Kirby Corporation $KEX

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Kirby makes up approximately 1.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $15,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $472,982,000 after buying an additional 134,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 31.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 6.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 57,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 80.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 105,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $171,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 958 shares in the company, valued at $109,326.96. The trade was a 61.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 11,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $1,244,673.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,772.80. This represents a 42.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 63,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,741 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

KEX opened at $126.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24. Kirby Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $132.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The shipping company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $851.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Kirby from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America’s largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby’s fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby’s Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

