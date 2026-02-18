Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) vs. Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) and Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Omnicell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health 6.05% 24.67% 9.37% Omnicell 0.17% 3.00% 1.81%

Risk and Volatility

Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnicell has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $1.48 billion 2.51 $126.04 million $0.54 30.20 Omnicell $1.18 billion 1.42 $2.05 million $0.04 934.25

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Omnicell”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hims & Hers Health has higher revenue and earnings than Omnicell. Hims & Hers Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omnicell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Omnicell shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Omnicell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hims & Hers Health and Omnicell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 4 9 3 1 2.06 Omnicell 1 2 5 0 2.50

Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus target price of $39.32, suggesting a potential upside of 141.09%. Omnicell has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.84%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than Omnicell.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats Omnicell on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications. It also provides central pharmacy automation solutions; IV compounding robots; and inventory management software. In addition, the company provides single-dose automation solutions that fill and label a variety of patient-specific, single-dose medication blister packaging based on incoming prescriptions; fully automated and semi-automated filling equipment for institutional pharmacies to warrant automated packaging of medications; and medication blister card packaging and packaging supplies to enhance medication adherence in non-acute care settings. Further, it offers EnlivenHealth Patient Engagement, a web-based solutions. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

