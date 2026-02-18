HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $45,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,714.56. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.18, for a total transaction of $9,010,929.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 187 shares in the company, valued at $278,289.66. The trade was a 97.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,116 shares of company stock worth $13,473,111. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,435.42.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.6%

MTD opened at $1,353.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,415.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,366.44. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 495.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.41 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

