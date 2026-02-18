HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Up 24.8% in January

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,077,153 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 6,471,046 shares. Currently, 28.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,075,887 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,075,887 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 28.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 94,834 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 72,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 70,590 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 617,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HPK stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.64.

HPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HighPeak Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

HighPeak Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) is a Delaware‐incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

