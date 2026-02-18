Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,982,667 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 5,692,569 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,947,546 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,947,546 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HSAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hesai Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSAI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hesai Group by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,239,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after buying an additional 961,493 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,769,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,341,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSAI opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. Hesai Group has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Hesai Group is a technology company specializing in the development and production of advanced LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and perception software platforms for autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation and mapping applications. The company’s core business centers on delivering high-performance, high-reliability LiDAR solutions designed to enable precise three-dimensional sensing and real-time environment perception. Hesai’s product lineup spans mechanical rotating LiDAR units, solid-state and MEMS-based sensors, as well as integrated software stacks for object detection, tracking and data fusion.

Founded in 2014 by a team of laser sensing and robotics researchers, Hesai built its reputation on improving range, resolution and reliability of LiDAR systems while driving down cost and size.

