Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 258.50 and last traded at GBX 256.27, with a volume of 225552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of £505.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.74.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income aims to provide a high level of dividend as well as capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of investments traded on the Pacific, Australasian, Japanese and Indian stock markets. It makes investments in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by companies listed on stock exchanges in, or which are based in or the business activities are concentrated on the Asia Pacific region or by governments in the Asia Pacific region.

