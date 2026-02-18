Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 69.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average is $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.66.

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Raymond James Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

In other news, insider Paul C. Reilly sold 130,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total transaction of $21,321,584.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 260,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,508,079.90. The trade was a 33.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $176.00 price target on Raymond James Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.17.

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm’s core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

