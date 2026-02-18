Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,785,000 after buying an additional 2,880,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,014,000 after buying an additional 2,195,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. This trade represents a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,260 shares of company stock worth $54,256,985. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.53. The company has a market cap of $370.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

