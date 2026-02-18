Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,785,000 after buying an additional 2,880,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,014,000 after buying an additional 2,195,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. This trade represents a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,260 shares of company stock worth $54,256,985. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades are providing a counterweight to negative headlines — upgrades and positive analyst commentary have helped limit downside by signaling confidence in P&G’s fundamentals and guidance. How Investors Are Reacting To Procter & Gamble (PG) Analyst Upgrades Amid Insider Stock Sales
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic growth catalyst — Zacks highlights P&G’s push into digital retail and e‑commerce, noting that stronger online discovery, use of data and AI could help reignite volume growth over time, which would be positive for revenue and margin sustainability. Can Digital Retail & E-Commerce Boost Procter & Gamble’s Volume?
- Neutral Sentiment: Attention spike — Zacks reports P&G is among the most‑searched stocks recently, indicating elevated investor interest and potential for higher intraday volume and volatility, but not necessarily directional conviction. Investors Heavily Search Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG): Here is What You Need to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sellings are a near‑term pressure point — a named insider sold 15,169 shares at roughly $162.28 on Feb. 13, a material reduction in that executive’s holding which investors often view negatively as a signal of diminished insider confidence. Insider Sale (Moses Victor Javier Aguilar)
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple high‑value insider sales reported by press outlets amplify the negative signal — recent filings and reports show multi‑million dollar sales by senior insiders (including the CEO and Chairman), which likely drove selling pressure and hurt investor confidence today. Insider Selling: CEO Insider Selling: Chairman Insider Selling: $2,056,296.37 Insider Selling: Chairman Large Sale
Procter & Gamble Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
