Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 32,228 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 200.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. UBS Group dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.02.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $114.85 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.35 and a 1-year high of $153.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.19). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Management issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance of roughly $14.8B–$15.8B, a range that brackets the Street (~$15.2B), which investors can interpret as guidance that contains consensus upside if demand stabilizes. BusinessWire: Q4 and 2026 Outlook

Management issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance of roughly $14.8B–$15.8B, a range that brackets the Street (~$15.2B), which investors can interpret as guidance that contains consensus upside if demand stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: Company released full earnings materials (press release, slide deck, and earnings‑call transcript) — useful for digging into margin drivers, commodity deflation and regional performance but not a market catalyst by itself. Earnings Call Transcript Earnings Presentation

Company released full earnings materials (press release, slide deck, and earnings‑call transcript) — useful for digging into margin drivers, commodity deflation and regional performance but not a market catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: adjusted EPS $1.12 vs. consensus ~$1.31 and revenue $3.36B vs. ~$3.46B; revenue declined double digits YoY and margins compressed — immediate negative earnings surprise pressured the stock. Investing.com: Q4 miss

Q4 results missed expectations: adjusted EPS $1.12 vs. consensus ~$1.31 and revenue $3.36B vs. ~$3.46B; revenue declined double digits YoY and margins compressed — immediate negative earnings surprise pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management warned annual profit margins will be below analyst estimates due to weak housing demand and pricing pressure—this reduces near‑term earnings visibility and is a key bearish driver. Reuters: Margin forecast below estimates

Management warned annual profit margins will be below analyst estimates due to weak housing demand and pricing pressure—this reduces near‑term earnings visibility and is a key bearish driver. Negative Sentiment: Full‑year sales weakness persists (annual sales down ~7.4% per distributor data) and management cited ongoing starts weakness and pricing pressure—macroeconomic/ housing trends remain the biggest risk for BLDR. MDM: Annual sales fall 7.4%

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

