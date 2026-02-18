Head to Head Survey: SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) versus Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) and Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Aegon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 6.97% 11.31% 1.71% Aegon N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Aegon shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.60 billion 0.92 $199.90 million $1.59 12.92 Aegon $10.65 billion 1.47 $744.48 million ($0.16) -48.72

This table compares SiriusPoint and Aegon”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aegon has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. Aegon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SiriusPoint and Aegon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 3 2 2 2.86 Aegon 0 3 3 1 2.71

SiriusPoint currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.70%. Given SiriusPoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SiriusPoint is more favorable than Aegon.

Risk & Volatility

SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aegon has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Aegon on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. This segment offers medical insurance products, trip cancellation programs, medical management services, and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance services. The Insurance & Services segment provides accident and health, marine and energy, property and casualty, mortgage, environmental, workers' compensation, commercial auto lines, professional liability, and other lines of business. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies. It offers its products under the Aegon and Transamerica brands. Aegon Ltd. was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

