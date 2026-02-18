Head-To-Head Comparison: Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) versus Fenbo (NASDAQ:FEBO)

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) and Fenbo (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Synergy CHC and Fenbo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Synergy CHC alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synergy CHC 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fenbo 1 0 0 0 1.00

Synergy CHC currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 268.10%. Given Synergy CHC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Synergy CHC is more favorable than Fenbo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Fenbo shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Synergy CHC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Synergy CHC and Fenbo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synergy CHC 7.77% -19.51% 14.25% Fenbo N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Synergy CHC has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fenbo has a beta of -1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 295% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synergy CHC and Fenbo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synergy CHC $34.59 million 0.53 $2.12 million $0.29 5.62 Fenbo $17.11 million 0.76 -$1.99 million N/A N/A

Synergy CHC has higher revenue and earnings than Fenbo.

Summary

Synergy CHC beats Fenbo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synergy CHC

(Get Free Report)

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

About Fenbo

(Get Free Report)

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Fenbo Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Luxury Max Investments Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.