HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KPTI

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel first-in-class drugs that target the nuclear export protein XPO1. The company’s lead product, selinexor (marketed as XPOVIO), is an oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound approved for treatment of multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to selinexor, Karyopharm’s pipeline includes second-generation SINE compounds and combination studies in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Karyopharm has built a research platform around modulation of nuclear export pathways.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.