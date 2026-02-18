Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.2050. 6,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 19,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $258.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Hamilton Beach Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded small kitchen and household appliances. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of countertop and electric appliances, including blenders, mixers, toasters, coffeemakers, slow cookers, air fryers, and specialty beverage machines. Through the Hamilton Beach and Proctor-Silex brands, the company serves both everyday consumers and commercial foodservice operators.

Established in 1910, Hamilton Beach has introduced a number of innovations in small-appliance technology, from early electric drink mixers to modern immersion blenders and multi-function cookers.

