Hamak Gold (LON:HAMA) Stock Price Up 18.1% – Still a Buy?

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.18 and last traded at GBX 1.18. Approximately 760,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,250,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.

Hamak Gold Stock Up 18.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.21. The company has a market cap of £5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Hamak Gold

In other Hamak Gold news, insider Nicholas Karl Smithson bought 947,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £9,479.65. Insiders own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Hamak Gold Company Profile

Hamak Strategy Ltd. (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF), a Company combining traditional gold exploration in Africa with a Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy.

