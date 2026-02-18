Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.25 and last traded at GBX 23.75, with a volume of 2160328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £273.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Gulf Marine Services PLC was founded in Abu Dhabi in 1977 and has become a world leading provider of advanced self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs). The fleet serves the oil, gas and renewable energy industries from its offices in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The Group’s assets are capable of serving clients’ requirements across the globe, including those in the Middle East, South East Asia, West Africa, North America, the Gulf of Mexico and Europe.

The GMS fleet of 14 SESVs is amongst the youngest in the industry, with an average age of eight years.

