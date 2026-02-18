GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 10,494 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $577,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 256,768 shares in the company, valued at $21,170,521.60. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 40,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $2,732,630.58. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 789,521 shares of company stock worth $61,989,659 in the last ninety days. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Stock Down 0.4%

Roblox stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.93. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 304.42% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roblox from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Roblox from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

Get Our Latest Report on RBLX

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.