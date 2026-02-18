GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,094.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of -0.06.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,549.20. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

More General Mills News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Mills this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management presented progress on its “Accelerate” strategy at the CAGNY conference, reiterating long‑term initiatives to drive brand remarkability and margin recovery — a potential positive for longer‑term fundamentals. Business Wire — CAGNY

Management presented progress on its “Accelerate” strategy at the CAGNY conference, reiterating long‑term initiatives to drive brand remarkability and margin recovery — a potential positive for longer‑term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Full CAGNY presentation/transcript is available; investors should review management’s details on cost actions, category performance and timing for recovery to judge whether the guidance cut is conservative or signals deeper demand weakness. Seeking Alpha — CAGNY Transcript

Full CAGNY presentation/transcript is available; investors should review management’s details on cost actions, category performance and timing for recovery to judge whether the guidance cut is conservative or signals deeper demand weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Broker consensus remains around a “Hold” rating on average, indicating analysts are waiting for clearer signs of demand stabilization before revising longer‑term views. American Banking News — Broker Ratings

Broker consensus remains around a “Hold” rating on average, indicating analysts are waiting for clearer signs of demand stabilization before revising longer‑term views. Negative Sentiment: General Mills cut FY26 core net sales guidance to a decline of ~1.5%–2% (from prior down 1% to up 1%) and lowered EPS guidance to $3.37–3.54 vs. street ~3.66 — a direct driver of the stock selloff. Reuters — Forecast Cut

General Mills cut FY26 core net sales guidance to a decline of ~1.5%–2% (from prior down 1% to up 1%) and lowered EPS guidance to $3.37–3.54 vs. street ~3.66 — a direct driver of the stock selloff. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights the magnitude of the outlook cut and notes consumers are trading down and buying fewer snacks, increasing the risk that near‑term demand recovery will be slower than expected. Investopedia — Sales Outlook

Coverage highlights the magnitude of the outlook cut and notes consumers are trading down and buying fewer snacks, increasing the risk that near‑term demand recovery will be slower than expected. Negative Sentiment: Company flagged elevated restructuring and related costs (reported as material by coverage), which pressure near‑term profits and cash flow expectations. Benzinga — Restructuring Costs

Company flagged elevated restructuring and related costs (reported as material by coverage), which pressure near‑term profits and cash flow expectations. Negative Sentiment: Market positioning turned more bearish intraday — traders bought a surge of put options (put volume up ~226%), and premarket/early trading showed the stock weakening, signaling elevated downside momentum and heightened volatility.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

See Also

