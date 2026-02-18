GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. $TSHA

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 969.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,059 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSHA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 82,545 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 163,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 47,201 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSHA. UBS Group set a $11.00 price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

In related news, CEO Sean P. Nolan sold 41,312 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,908,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,407,064.77. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kamran Alam sold 23,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $109,943.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,443,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,853.46. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 968,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,093. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.