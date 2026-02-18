GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stake in The Honest Company, Inc. $HNST

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,535 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.43% of Honest worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honest by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 196,218 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 272,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,064,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 163,380 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 36.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 788,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 210,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Honest by 187.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 353,858 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honest from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Honest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

In related news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 97,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $253,513.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,868.80. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Winchell sold 10,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $27,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 399,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,121.20. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

HNST stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.70 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

The Honest Company, Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) is an American consumer goods firm specializing in eco-friendly and responsibly formulated products for babies, personal care, beauty and home cleaning. The company emphasizes transparency in ingredient sourcing and product safety, positioning itself in the premium segment of mass-market retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Honest was founded in 2011 by actress Jessica Alba and environmental health advocate Christopher Gavigan with a mission to offer parents household and baby care items free from harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances.

