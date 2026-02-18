GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 19,894 Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 322.0% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Atour Lifestyle Cuts Dividend

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.27 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 16.21%. Analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 84.0%. Atour Lifestyle’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATAT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atour Lifestyle from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Atour Lifestyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Atour Lifestyle Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company’s core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

