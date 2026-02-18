Grange Capital LLC Purchases 7,749 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Grange Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 187.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.3% of Grange Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grange Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,269,963 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,290,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,174,029 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,093,262,000 after buying an additional 169,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,295,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,689,000 after buying an additional 377,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,476,638 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $916,099,000 after buying an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $675,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $940,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 155,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,293.42. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.91, for a total value of $23,177,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 327,645 shares in the company, valued at $62,878,351.95. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 260,542 shares of company stock worth $49,910,995 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Key Palo Alto Networks News

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $163.50 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.61. The company has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The network technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.