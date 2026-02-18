Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $58.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Goosehead Insurance traded as low as $45.03 and last traded at $45.9450, with a volume of 151948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GSHD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

In related news, CEO Mark Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.34 per share, with a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,900. This trade represents a 16.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 69,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $5,130,283.32. Following the sale, the director owned 269,322 shares in the company, valued at $19,827,485.64. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 37.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 73.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.55%.Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

