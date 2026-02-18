Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives $14.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.3750.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial set a $15.00 price objective on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised Golub Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.43. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 38.57% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 41.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,491,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 24.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

