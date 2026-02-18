Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Director Jeffrey Benjamin Sells 4,821 Shares

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Benjamin sold 4,821 shares of Gold.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $300,926.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 169,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,575,133.98. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gold.com Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. Gold.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Gold.com had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 0.08%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold.com

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Gold.com’s payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gold.com in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. Zacks Research raised shares of Gold.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gold.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Gold.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Gold.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Gold.com

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

