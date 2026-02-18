Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.61 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 1627041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

GLOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Globant by 214.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Globant by 561.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Globant by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant’s service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

