Global Dollar (USDG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10.75 Million

Global Dollar (USDG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Global Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Global Dollar has a total market cap of $10.75 million and $25.39 million worth of Global Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,492.62 or 0.99958853 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Global Dollar

Global Dollar’s launch date was October 30th, 2024. Global Dollar’s total supply is 1,601,130,361 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,750,140 tokens. Global Dollar’s official Twitter account is @global_dollar. The official website for Global Dollar is globaldollar.com. Global Dollar’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7257865630844948481.

Buying and Selling Global Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Dollar (USDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Global Dollar has a current supply of 1,601,130,360.657139. The last known price of Global Dollar is 0.99962831 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $24,227,110.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://globaldollar.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

