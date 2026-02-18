Glenview Trust Co Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,845 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. M&G PLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,064,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,978,870,000 after purchasing an additional 323,551 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Prologis by 4.8% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 52,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $141.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 37.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis’s payout ratio is 113.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

