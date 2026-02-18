Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.30. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 84,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Glacier Media Inc offers information and marketing solutions. It operates in three segments Environmental, Property and Financial Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. Environmental, Property and Financial Information includes the company’s business to business content, marketing solutions and data information products that are environmental, and property-related. The Commodity Information includes the business-to-business content, marketing solutions and data information products which are agriculture, energy and mining-related.

