Geopark (GPRK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Geopark to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Geopark Stock Performance

GPRK opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Geopark has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $416.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geopark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Geopark by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 981,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 440,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Geopark by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 346,521 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Geopark by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 351,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 236,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geopark by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 177,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Geopark by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 284,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 152,520 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRK. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Geopark from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised Geopark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Geopark Company Profile

Geopark Ltd. (NYSE:GPRK) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Latin America. Founded in 2002 and with corporate offices in Canada and regional headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia, Geopark pursues the discovery and development of unconventional and conventional hydrocarbon resources. The company’s strategy emphasizes asset consolidation in established basins alongside disciplined capital allocation to maximize production efficiency.

The company’s core operations are centered in Colombia’s Llanos Basin, where it holds interests in several producing blocks that deliver light crude oil to local and export markets.

