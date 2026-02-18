Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Raises Dividend to $1.06 Per Share

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.0625 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a 3.2% increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.
Genuine Parts has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 70 consecutive years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $8.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.
Genuine Parts Trading Down 14.4%
GPC opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $151.57.
Key Genuine Parts News
Here are the key news stories impacting Genuine Parts this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend raised to $1.0625 per share (3.2% increase), payable Apr 2 with ex-dividend Mar 6; annualized yield ~3.4% — supports income-oriented shareholder base. Genuine Parts Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company announced plan to separate into two public companies (Global Automotive and Global Industrial), citing value unlocking, operational focus and a targeted tax‑free separation by Q1 2027 — strategic move that could re-rate valuation if execution meets expectations. Genuine Parts Company Announces Plan to Separate Automotive and Industrial Businesses Into Two Industry-Leading Public Companies
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and presentation are available for deeper detail on drivers (regional trends, margin cadence, separation rationale and timing) for investors wanting to evaluate management’s commentary. Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS miss: reported $1.55 vs. $1.79 consensus; revenue $6.01B vs. ~$6.06B estimate — margin contraction vs. year-ago and an EPS shortfall drove immediate investor disappointment. Genuine Parts Q4 Results & Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 guidance given at $7.50–$8.00 EPS and revenue ~$25.0–25.6B, below consensus (~$8.41 EPS); the downbeat outlook amplified selling pressure as it reduces near-term upside to estimates. Genuine Parts Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: reports show shares fell sharply after the miss/guidance; watch near-term volatility and analyst revisions. Genuine Parts shares tumble over 7% as Q4 earnings miss expectations
About Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.
Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.
