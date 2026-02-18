Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Raises Dividend to $1.06 Per Share

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.0625 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a 3.2% increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Genuine Parts has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 70 consecutive years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $8.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Down 14.4%

GPC opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $151.57.

Key Genuine Parts News

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.24). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 3.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Genuine Parts this week:

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.