Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a 233.3% increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 49.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 1.5%

GNK traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. 141,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $988.97 million, a P/E ratio of -134.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.52 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Company declared a $0.50 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend Mar 11; payable Mar 18), a 233.3% increase from the prior $0.15 — implies an ~8.9% yield and signals management confidence and return-of-capital to shareholders. Article Link

Company declared a $0.50 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend Mar 11; payable Mar 18), a 233.3% increase from the prior $0.15 — implies an ~8.9% yield and signals management confidence and return-of-capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: revenue of ~$110M (up 10.8% y/y) and EPS reported at $0.39 — beating consensus EPS and revenue estimates, with gross profit and operating profit showing meaningful improvement year-over-year. These operational beats and margin gains support near-term earnings momentum. Article Link

Q4 results: revenue of ~$110M (up 10.8% y/y) and EPS reported at $0.39 — beating consensus EPS and revenue estimates, with gross profit and operating profit showing meaningful improvement year-over-year. These operational beats and margin gains support near-term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Industry view: Zacks included GNK in a list of shipping stocks to consider, reflecting favorable sector dynamics that can lift charter rates and asset values over time. Article Link

Industry view: Zacks included GNK in a list of shipping stocks to consider, reflecting favorable sector dynamics that can lift charter rates and asset values over time. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage piece on a recent cash offer suggests the company’s strategic narrative may be shifting (could change valuation/expectations depending on deal details). Monitor follow-ups for terms or bidder interest. Article Link

Coverage piece on a recent cash offer suggests the company’s strategic narrative may be shifting (could change valuation/expectations depending on deal details). Monitor follow-ups for terms or bidder interest. Negative Sentiment: Some third‑party data sets reported a smaller EPS or an EPS miss to a different benchmark and highlighted large capex and rising liabilities; Quiver also flags substantial insider selling (several sales by CEO and CCO) and notable institutional trimming in Q4 — these items can weigh on sentiment despite the quarterly beat. Article Link

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a leading global owner and operator of drybulk vessels, providing seaborne transportation services for major commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. The company’s fleet comprises Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels, which are chartered to a broad base of international charterers under both spot and period contracts. Genco’s focus on modern, fuel-efficient tonnage supports reliable cargo delivery across a variety of trade routes and market conditions.

In addition to vessel ownership and operation, Genco offers ship management, maintenance and technical support services designed to maximize fleet performance and safety.

