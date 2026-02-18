Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Receives $35.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.2857.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 113,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $3,082,838.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,932,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,662,417.60. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 92.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 1,183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GEN opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Gen Digital has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 56.76% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

