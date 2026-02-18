Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.40, FiscalAI reports. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.350-9.350 EPS.

Garmin Stock Up 10.4%

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $22.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.61. The stock had a trading volume of 952,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,480. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin has a 1 year low of $169.26 and a 1 year high of $261.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Garmin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.40.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,431 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $2,151,185.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 135,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,878,171.40. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total transaction of $512,556.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,214.16. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,774. 15.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Garmin by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Garmin

Here are the key stories impacting Garmin this week:

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

Further Reading

