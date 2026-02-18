G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.12 and traded as high as $29.31. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 2,728 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WILC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of G. Willi-Food International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of G. Willi-Food International in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $394.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 15.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International by 786.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in G. Willi-Food International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in G. Willi-Food International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

G. Willi-Food International, Inc is a specialty food manufacturer based in Porterville, California, that develops, produces and distributes a variety of seasoned and roasted nut products, trail mixes and snack foods. The company serves both retail and foodservice channels through branded and private-label offerings, catering to grocery chains, club stores, convenience outlets, airlines, hotels, universities and restaurants throughout North America.

Founded in 1977, G. Willi-Food has expanded from a single roasting line to multiple production facilities in California, supported by satellite distribution centers to ensure efficient delivery and inventory management.

