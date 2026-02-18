Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVNNR) Short Interest Up 20.9% in January

Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVNNRGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,100 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 3,390 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,954 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,954 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Future Vision II Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. Future Vision II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Future Vision II Acquisition in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future Vision II Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

