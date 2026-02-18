Freysa (FAI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.27 Million

Freysa (FAI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Freysa has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Freysa has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and $519.98 thousand worth of Freysa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freysa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Freysa

Freysa’s total supply is 8,189,700,000 tokens. Freysa’s official Twitter account is @freysa_ai. The official website for Freysa is www.freysa.ai.

Buying and Selling Freysa

According to CryptoCompare, “Freysa (FAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Freysa has a current supply of 8,189,700,000. The last known price of Freysa is 0.00137655 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $497,294.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.freysa.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freysa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freysa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freysa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

