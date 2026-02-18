Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Major Shareholder Cetus Capital Vi, L.P. Sells 10,000 Shares

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cetus Capital Vi, L.P. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,116,546 shares in the company, valued at $69,748,299.48. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Forward Air Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. Forward Air Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $851.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Positive Sentiment: Cetus Capital increased its stake in October by acquiring 225,000 shares at about $17.93 each (a ~7.1% bump to its holdings), which can be read as a vote of confidence from a major holder. Cetus Capital acquisition filing

Cetus Capital increased its stake in October by acquiring 225,000 shares at about $17.93 each (a ~7.1% bump to its holdings), which can be read as a vote of confidence from a major holder. Neutral Sentiment: Forward Air is scheduled to report quarterly earnings soon, which is a routine catalyst that could move the stock depending on results and guidance. Earnings projection notice

Forward Air is scheduled to report quarterly earnings soon, which is a routine catalyst that could move the stock depending on results and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Public short-interest data shows effectively zero reported short interest and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this looks like an anomalous/empty data print and is unlikely to be a meaningful immediate driver. (No external article link available.)

Public short-interest data shows effectively zero reported short interest and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this looks like an anomalous/empty data print and is unlikely to be a meaningful immediate driver. (No external article link available.) Negative Sentiment: Cetus Capital subsequently sold multiple blocks totaling roughly 302k shares across November (and an additional October sale), representing a several-percent reduction in its stake and proceeds of roughly $6M — heavy insider selling from a large holder can weigh on sentiment. Cetus Capital sale filings

Cetus Capital subsequently sold multiple blocks totaling roughly 302k shares across November (and an additional October sale), representing a several-percent reduction in its stake and proceeds of roughly $6M — heavy insider selling from a large holder can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Market writeups flag fundamental pressure: analysis highlights that AI-related costs and other operational headwinds could compress margins and that Forward Air faces broader challenges beyond AI alone — this type of critique can prompt caution among investors ahead of earnings. Margin and fundamentals analysis

Market writeups flag fundamental pressure: analysis highlights that AI-related costs and other operational headwinds could compress margins and that Forward Air faces broader challenges beyond AI alone — this type of critique can prompt caution among investors ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: News outlets summarized the recent Cetus sell-off as several million dollars of sales (reporting ~ $5.94M), reinforcing headlines around insider selling that can pressure the stock. Investing.com summary of Cetus sales

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 8.7% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,046,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,674,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 337,481.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 270,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 269,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP increased its holdings in Forward Air by 124.2% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 107,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 59,345 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation is a leading North American provider of expedited ground transportation and related logistics services, specializing in time-sensitive shipments. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including less-than-truckload (LTL) expedited freight, consolidation and distribution services, container drayage, and final-mile delivery. By integrating transportation management with warehousing, inventory control, and technology-driven tracking, Forward Air supports customers across a variety of industries such as manufacturing, retail, automotive and chemicals.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward Air has developed a broad network of service centers, terminals and rail ramps throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

