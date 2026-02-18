Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF $REMX

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REMX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 163,753 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,911,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 93.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,691,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,384,000.

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

REMX opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $32.36 and a one year high of $102.40. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21.

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

