Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases 5,625 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,484,000 after purchasing an additional 422,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,892,000 after buying an additional 104,838 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,012,000 after buying an additional 31,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,566,000 after buying an additional 34,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,759,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $199.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $203.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.50 and its 200 day moving average is $180.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

