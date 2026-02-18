Fortis Group Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $459.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $482.44 and a 200 day moving average of $478.72. The firm has a market cap of $191.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

