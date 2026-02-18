Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,740,295 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 20,126,230 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,535,877 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,535,877 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. The trade was a 228.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 32,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 9,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Northcoast Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $95.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.16.

FISV traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.45. 11,406,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,615,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.88. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Activist stake and market reaction: Reports that Jana Partners has taken a position in Fiserv and is advocating change drove buying interest, with outlets saying the fund has been in contact with the company — a classic activist catalyst that can speed value‑creating moves. WSJ: Activist Jana Builds Stake in Payments Business Fiserv

Market commentary: Multiple outlets note that an activist sees Fiserv as undervalued and a turnaround candidate after prior weakness, which has helped lift the stock as investors price in potential strategic or capital‑return actions. Neutral Sentiment: Campaign highlights company issues: Coverage notes Jana is focusing investor attention on Fiserv’s growth priorities and debt profile — this raises pressure on management to lay out clearer growth, margin and balance‑sheet plans. That scrutiny can be constructive but also underscores real execution risks. Yahoo: Jana Campaign Puts Undervalued Fiserv’s Growth Priorities And Debt In Focus

Analyst/earnings follow‑up: Analysts’ top questions from the Q4 call center on growth drivers, integration progress and capital allocation — reminders that fundamentals and execution will determine whether activist pressure leads to sustainable upside. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data note: Recent short‑interest reporting appears to show anomalous values (likely a data glitch) and isn’t providing a clear signal about positioning. Treat that data cautiously.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

