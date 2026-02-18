First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEIGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 218804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities. FPEI was launched on Aug 22, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

