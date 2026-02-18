First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 218804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.
First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37.
First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF
About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF
The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities. FPEI was launched on Aug 22, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- How to collect $1,170 a month from silver
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.