First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 218804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities. FPEI was launched on Aug 22, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.