First National Bank of Omaha Takes Position in Wabtec $WAB

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Wabtec by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 12,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 6,600.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 370.6% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 18,900.0% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Stock Performance

WAB opened at $259.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.38. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $151.81 and a 52-week high of $262.40. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.64%.

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In related news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $1,091,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,956,185.04. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 2,019 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total transaction of $433,095.69. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,277.16. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,673 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,576. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WAB shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on Wabtec in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wabtec from $258.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

